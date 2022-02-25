 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Evans Street house fire

Bloomington firefighters fight a fire that destroyed a second-floor bedroom and caused extensive smoke damage at a home at 1015 N. Evans St. on Friday.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to a house fire early Friday evening at 1015 N. Evans St. in Bloomington.

The call was made at 5:10 p.m. Friday, and firefighters arrived to see heavy flames and smoke showing from a second-floor bedroom.

A Bloomington firefighter adjusts his equipment while fighting a fire that destroyed a second-floor bedroom and caused extensive smoke damage at a home at 1015 N. Evans St. on Friday.

The fire was under control by 5:20 p.m., but firefighters remained a while longer to clear the scene. 

A Pantagraph photographer observed that people were home at the time of the fire, but were evacuated safely, with no injuries.

Heavy smoke and fire damage was visible throughout the structure. 

A fire investigator was called to the scene. No further information, including the cause of the fire, was available at press time.

