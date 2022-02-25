Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Evans Street house fire

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to a house fire early Friday evening at 1015 N. Evans St. in Bloomington.

The call was made at 5:10 p.m. Friday, and firefighters arrived to see heavy flames and smoke showing from a second-floor bedroom.

The fire was under control by 5:20 p.m., but firefighters remained a while longer to clear the scene.

A Pantagraph photographer observed that people were home at the time of the fire, but were evacuated safely, with no injuries.

Heavy smoke and fire damage was visible throughout the structure.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. No further information, including the cause of the fire, was available at press time.

