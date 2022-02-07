 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Bell Street apartment fire

  • 0
F7934AAC-6706-4873-B0D8-DFF9BE15A735.jpeg

Bloomington and Normal fire crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to an apartment building fire just before noon Monday at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on both the first and second floors of the building.

Firefighters attacked the front and rear doors, as well as a door at the top of a rear staircase, to gain access and look for possible residents trapped inside.

Crews were still on the scene at 12:30 p.m., but the fire appeared to be under control.

Normal Town Council will vote on $2.5 million loan agreement for new fire station

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Taylor Swift’s music isn’t just for girls. Dads can “Shake it Off” too.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MIT develops new material as strong as steel and light as plastic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News