Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Bell Street apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to an apartment building fire just before noon Monday at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on both the first and second floors of the building.

Firefighters attacked the front and rear doors, as well as a door at the top of a rear staircase, to gain access and look for possible residents trapped inside.

Crews were still on the scene at 12:30 p.m., but the fire appeared to be under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

