Bloomington mother charged with concealing baby's death had prior DCFS involvement

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman who is charged with concealing her 8-month-old baby's death had been investigated multiple times by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the agency confirmed Monday.

Kimberlee A. Burton, who is charged with the concealing the death of her daughter, Zaraz Walker, was the subject of three DCFS investigations before the baby disappeared, DCFS spokesman Bill McCaffrey said. Two reports made to the agency in September 2020 and July 2021 were determined to be unfounded, he said.

But Burton lost custody of her older daughter after a May 2021 investigation of abuse last year, McCaffrey said. He could not confirm the status of that investigation Monday, but he said the 11-year-old child is now living with her biological father.

Walker was reported missing Feb. 13 after the grandmother of Burton’s two other children — ages 5 and 6 — didn’t locate the baby while picking up the children from Burton’s home on East Wood Street in Bloomington. The grandmother had driven from the Chicago area to pick up the children because Burton was jailed the day before on retail theft charges.

Burton is charged with child endangerment for leaving the two older children home unattended. DCFS is investigating that incident as well and has taken custody of those children, McCaffrey said.

Authorities have not found Walker's remains, but suspect the baby is dead based on the circumstances of her disappearance and Burton’s statements to police and family. Burton interrupted a prosecutor during her bond hearing on the death concealment charges two weeks ago to say, “My baby passed away.”

Prosecutors also have said Burton told a family member during a jail visit that Walker died while falling asleep between her legs, and that she placed Walker in a cemetery near her home.

One of the previous DCFS investigations took place after Burton gave birth to Walker, McCaffrey said. A “risk of harm” was reported in July 2021 by medical staff who said Burton was “behaving erratically.”

DCFS contacted Burton immediately after the report and found that she was not acting erratically. Burton had a followup interview with DCFS and the agency closed the report, determining it was unfounded.

Burton’s first involvement with DCFS came in September 2020 when the department received a report of abandonment.

McCaffrey said DCFS was notified that Burton left her children with a family member and had not returned, but the agency later located Burton and her children, and that report was unfounded.

Burton remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 on the concealment of death charges. She is due back in court March 18 for an arraignment.

