Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said a 25-year-old Bloomington man is missing under unknown circumstances.

Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member. Day is an ISU graduate student and police said he had not been to class for several days.

Jelani J.J. Day

Jelani J.J. Day, 25, of Bloomington, was reported missing Aug. 25, 2021. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888 or police@cityblm.org.

Police said Day’s family last spoke to him Monday.

Day is described by police as a Black male with short black hair with some facial hair, brown eyes, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He is known to drive a white 2019 Chrysler 300 with license plate number CH74067.

Anyone with information about Day’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888 or police@cityblm.org.

