Bloomington man faces 4 weapons charges

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Maceo R. Rodgers, 23, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Two of the counts are for a Glock 10 mm handgun and two counts are for 10 mm ammunition.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. An arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 14.

