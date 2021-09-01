 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Bloomington man dies after weekend hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old Bloomington man named as the victim of a hit-and-run in Bloomington has died from injuries suffered in the incident.

Dezel G. Dotts was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Monday by the McLean County Coroner's Office. A funeral at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington was pending Wednesday, a Pantagraph obituary shows.

Police said Dotts suffered cerebral and cervical injuries, and had been receiving medical treatment at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington since Saturday night after a vehicle struck him on the city's southwest side.

Bloomington man Thomas E. Hall, 61, has been charged with aggravated DUI-fourth offense, aggravated DUI-causing great bodily harm and failure to report an accident involving personal injury.

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp said prosecutors will amend count two from aggravated DUI-causing great bodily harm to aggravated DUI-causing death, which changes from a class 4 felony to a class 2 felony.

Thomas E. Hall

Hall

Hall remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Prosecutors said during Hall’s bond hearing Monday that Dotts suffered “severe internal injuries.”

Prosecutors said Bloomington police responded at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 28 to the 1500 block of Six Points Road, where they found Dotts lying unconscious in the roadway.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle struck the man and fled the scene. Hall told police he knew he had struck something and initially returned to the scene, where he saw a person administering CPR to Dotts, but he got scared and drove away, prosecutors said.

McLean County authorities searching for man considered 'dangerous'

A relative of Hall also spoke with police and said Hall had been using methamphetamine and other drugs, authorities said. Prosecutors said sobriety tests indicated he was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.

Hall is due back in court Sept. 24 for an arraignment.

