Bloomington lifts downtown boil order

BLOOMINGTON — Water samples taken after a Sunday night watermain break in downtown Bloomington are clear.

Residents who were placed under a boil order in the area are recommended to flush their water system.

The order was issued to residents and businesses on North Center between West Washington and West Market streets, and customers on East and West Washington between North Prairie and North Madison streets.

Water sample results tested by a certified laboratory were free of coliform bacteria, said Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy. Water service to the area was temporarily stopped following the watermain break.

People who were previously under the boil order can return to their normal water service use after flushing the system, Murphy said.

Flushing includes removing faucet aerators and screens from all cold water taps or fixtures and opening all cold water taps starting in the lower level of the home. Water should run for at least 30 minutes at the farthest tap opened.

Taps should be turned off starting with the ones on the top floor.

For more information people can contact the City of Bloomington Public Works Department Water Division at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.

