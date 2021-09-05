 Skip to main content
Bloomington Fire Department responds to dryer fire Sunday evening

Bloomington fire crews were called out after 5 p.m. Sunday to the first block of Rounds Road in east Bloomington, where a clothes dryer had caught fire.

 BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington fire crews were called out after 5 p.m. Sunday to the first block of Rounds Road in east Bloomington, where a clothes dryer had caught fire.

A firefighter said the fire started in the laundry room and no one was hurt.

At least three fire engines were at the scene, as well as additional emergency vehicles.

A relative of the resident told The Pantagraph that there was smoke damage in the laundry room. Damage estimates weren't immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

