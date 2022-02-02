Bloomington continues snow cleanup

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Crews continue working around the clock to clear Bloomington's streets amid a Wednesday snow storm.

Bloomington has sent out 24 snow plows, which worked through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to clear snow from the streets. A parking ban is still in effect until further notice.

020322-blm-loc-7blizzard

A car that couldn't make it off the street was covered with snow as snow plows began working in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Close to 10 inches of snow had fallen across the twin cities by early morning.

City parks and garages are open for free parking. A list of the city's park is available at bloomingtonparks.org

Snow cleanup will continue 24 a day through the weekend. Garbage, recycling, leaf, brush and bulk pick up is suspended with most services resuming next week. 

Bloomington is discouraging travel during the winter storm event.

"We'll get through the next couple days together," City Manager Tim Gleason said in a Wednesday news release.

City winter updates will be posted at cityblom.org.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

