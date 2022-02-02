Bloomington continues snow cleanup

BLOOMINGTON — Crews continue working around the clock to clear Bloomington's streets amid a Wednesday snow storm.

Bloomington has sent out 24 snow plows, which worked through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to clear snow from the streets. A parking ban is still in effect until further notice.

City parks and garages are open for free parking. A list of the city's park is available at bloomingtonparks.org.

Snow cleanup will continue 24 a day through the weekend. Garbage, recycling, leaf, brush and bulk pick up is suspended with most services resuming next week.

Bloomington is discouraging travel during the winter storm event.

"We'll get through the next couple days together," City Manager Tim Gleason said in a Wednesday news release.

City winter updates will be posted at cityblom.org.

