Beech Street road closures planned in Normal

NORMAL — The Union Pacific Railroad will closing the Beech Street rail crossing starting Sunday, Dec. 12, to make track repairs.

The closure is expected to last 24 to 48 hours. A detour route will be established via Linden Street for drivers to navigate the area, and drivers are urged to avoid the crossing while work is ongoing. 

Questions or concerns should be directed to Reagan Traffic Control, 217-629-8000. 

Beech Street will also be closed to thru traffic from Locust Street north to Mayfair Street for a Nicor gas line relocation project. The road closure will last until Monday, Dec. 20, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use the detour via North Maple Street when traveling through the area.

Call 309-433-9917 for questions. 

Map spotlights of the road closures can also be found online.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

