Autumn storms to bring cooler weather to Central Illinois this weekend

LINCOLN — Central Illinoisans can expect to get a little wet Wednesday afternoon as scattered thunderstorms creep across the state.

Meteorologists say a few waves of rainfall are expected to pop up throughout the afternoon and evening with gusts between 22 and 28 mph in certain areas of the state.

"This is a powerhouse of an autumn storm system where the center is moving through the northern plains right now," said Mike Albano, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Lincoln. "We've gota frontal system moving through the area right now, and it has produced a swath of showers and thunderstorms."

The storms are part of a larger system that is bringing flash flooding to areas in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meteorologists are calling for about an inch of rainfall in Central Illinois this week.

A second storm system will move through Central Illinois on Friday that is mostly expected to affect the Mattoon-Charleston area. Once the rain clears, people can expect to see a dip in temperature this weekend and into next week with dryer weather conditions.

"We got off to a pretty hot start to October, it's been one of the hottest starts to October behind 1963," said Albano. "We should start to see a peak in fall colors with the arrival of this cool weather. The fall foliage will be in full display maybe by this time next week, or starting to show its true colors."

