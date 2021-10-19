5 taken to hospital after Bloomington fire overnight

BLOOMINGTON — Five residents were transported to hospitals as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze into early Tuesday at a Bloomington apartment building.

Fire Chief Eric West said no firefighters had been injured as of 1:40 a.m. Information on the extent of injuries to residents of the eight-unit apartment building at 603 W. Market St. was unavailable early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11:11 p.m. Monday. Flames could be seen shooting out of top-floor windows of the three-story structure at 11:45 p.m. As firefighters fought back the flames with a hose from a ladder truck, smoke billowed from the windows.

Flare-ups could still be seen coming out of holes in the roof area at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as firefighters kept a hose fixed on the high points of the structure. West said firefighters would likely be at the scene several more hours as fire remained in pockets throughout the roof area.

A woman, who chose not to be identified, said she lived in a first-floor apartment and she and her husband heard a big boom. As her husband checked the first-floor hallway, smoke was filling the building and they heard windows popping before evacuating the building.

She, her husband and their dog watched the fire from across the street as firefighters continued to work. The woman said they would stay with her mother-in-law for the time being.

Another resident, however, said he wasn't sure what he was going to do. Albert Miller said he was at work when a neighbor called and said his building was on fire. When he got home, he wasn't able to enter the building and was left watching from across Market Street.

"I'm homeless" now, he said, adding that his belongings in his second-floor apartment were likely smoke damaged.

Miller said he had just moved in at the beginning of October.

Market Street was blocked off from Roosevelt Avenue on the east and Mason Street on the west.

Firefighters from Normal and Bloomington Township were called in to assist on the fire, West said.

