5 questions with Cathy Beck, McLean County EMA director

Name: Cathy Beck

Position: Director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency

1. How does it feel to be the McLean County EMA's first female director?

There are a lot of mixed emotions with this. First off, I am proud, I've worked very hard to earn this position. I am also surprised that there hasn't been one before now, several of our EMA partners have female directors and many of the IEMA leaders are also women. I do feel a bit like there will be extra eyes watching me but perhaps they'll learn something about emergency management while they are doing that.

2. What kind of impact did Bob Clark have on the agency and McLean County?

Bob Clark had a significant impact on EMA and the county. He was the person that everyone knew and he never met a stranger. Bob was well versed in the history and geography of the county and was able to build relationships and make connections based on that. He is also the person that brought me into the agency.

3. What have you learned from your time working at the McLean County EMA?

Coming into the position of assistant director nearly five years ago, I had bits and pieces from previous experiences that when put together made EMA a good fit. In the past I have held positions that involved being a first responder, being an office manager, coordinating events, and overseeing volunteers. As a mom, I am very good at multi-tasking - something that is definitely needed to be in any EMA position. I have spent hundreds of hours training with state, federal, and partner agencies and the biggest thing I've learned is that there is always something to learn.

4. Is there anything specific you would like to accomplish or focus on in your time as director?

My goals, while there are some written, continue to evolve. I'd like to begin my focus on continuing to build more partnerships in our community with both the public and private sector. I plan to step up public education and welcome opportunities to present information to groups. Interested businesses and schools should call our office at 309-888-5020.

5. What hobbies or interests do you enjoy outside of work?

Sleep? That's one I'd like to work on improving. My main interest, bordering on obsession, is working out. I live very near a great gym and on weekdays am there for nearly two hours before work, on weekends I can easily spend two to three hours there. It's the place that I can turn off my brain and focus on self-improvement. Reading, playing video games like Candy Crush, spending time with family, and cooking for others are all things that I also enjoy. Additionally, I have been involved with Boy Scouts as a leader for more than 16 years, which is where I first met Bob Clark.

