5 questions with Anne Taylor, director of Stepping Stones at McLean County YWCA

Name: Anne Taylor

Position: Director of Stepping Stones at McLean County YWCA

1. What is Stepping Stones?

It is the rape crisis center for McLean County. We are also part of the YWCA of McLean County and we are able to provide a lot of different services. One is our advocates, who are there to support people who may need no-contact orders. They also can just be a support through any criminal cases that might be going on to be that supportive person. And even to find out, when a survivor comes to us, they may need things in addition to what is related specifically to the sexual assault, and so being able to help provide referrals and to make sure that people are both safe and healthy. We also have counselors who have caseloads where they work with people directly and really work toward that healing process. They are able to help also family members of people who may be victims or survivors. We want to make sure that people understand that Stepping Stones is a resource for anyone who has experienced sexual assault or abuse and that includes women, it includes men, it includes people from the LGBTQ+ community. We are a resource for anyone.

2. Why did you want to join the McLean County YWCA Stepping Stones?

I’m a systemic-thinking person, I think. I was a sociologist by trade. When I think about the way that things happen, it’s often pieces of the system that aren’t built the right way. Being able to bring people together to talk about the really hard issues, I just feel is so critical to creating the infrastructure for a safe community. There are so many pieces to that. It’s being there together as a community to build those right things and help people understand how to do better, be better. One thing that really sticks in my mind recently is the concept of transforming fear into freedom. It’s really taking hold of things that scare us, talk through it, figure out what’s wrong, make some changes and just support people better when they’ve been traumatized.

3. What do you do in your role as director of Stepping Stones?

I’m really lucky because I get to work with an amazing team of advocates, counselors and prevention educators. Probably the thing I like most about it is there are so many aspects to it and each group of people really have a critical role in making the types of changes, as well as providing some paths to healing and having people find a journey through that. I just feel blessed by a wonderful team and to work with them and to also be able to work with community members. Recently I had really good conversations with Chief Bleichner with the Normal Police and with members of the Bloomington Police Department. I love the idea of all of our pieces of the community coming together to just make that safe structure for a good community.

4. What did you do before joining the McLean County YWCA?

I worked for Marcfirst, so I worked to support people with developmental disabilities in the community. I worked specifically in the area of employment. Making a really inclusive community is a huge part of that, and then eventually I worked in the area of grants and quality improvement, so just a lot of great and varied experiences. I appreciated my time there; it gave me some of the skills that I need that are required in this position.

5. How can someone reach out for help and what do you provide?

We have a 24-hour hotline at 309-556-7000. Everyone on that line is trained, so we have an extensive 48-hour training that each of our staff and volunteers go through. So, whoever calls in, we’re going to have some experienced and skilled staff to work with them no matter what stage they might be in. It may be a situation where someone may have been assaulted recently; it may be something in the past. We want to be there for people. The healing process after a sexual assault can take a huge amount of time. I believe the statistics are around $130,000 is the cost that a perpetrator causes our society when a sexual assault happens, on average, due to the expensive trauma that it incurs. So, we are there to help every step of the way, whether that be something that is recent or something into the future for healing, or even someone who is just curious or wants to know what are some signs of sexual abuse, what are some ways that we can help prevent it in the future.

