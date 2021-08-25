 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

5 dogs rescued from Bloomington kitchen fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082721-blm-loc-fire

Emergency crews respond to a kitchen fire Wednesday on 8th Street in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency crews carried several pet dogs from a Bloomington home after a kitchen caught fire early Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post by the City of Bloomington Fire Department said firefighters were called out at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday for a reported building fire on 8th Street.

When they got there, the post said, they found light gray smoke coming from the home. A resident told them a fire had started in the kitchen, the statement said, and there were still dogs inside the home.

The post said the crews went inside and rescued five dogs, while also putting out the fire quickly.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Pontiac woman charged in Bloomington burglary

One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and fire damage was primarily contained to the kitchen area, the statement said. No other injuries were reported, and the building was aired out.

One family was provided assistance from the American Red Cross while they are temporarily displaced, officials said.

The statement said investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, but they presume it to be accidental.

Samsung Group is in talks to build a plant in Normal to make batteries, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a news conference via Zoom Thursday. READ THE STORY HERE.
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker expands vaccine, mask requirements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News