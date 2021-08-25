5 dogs rescued from Bloomington kitchen fire

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency crews carried several pet dogs from a Bloomington home after a kitchen caught fire early Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post by the City of Bloomington Fire Department said firefighters were called out at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday for a reported building fire on 8th Street.

When they got there, the post said, they found light gray smoke coming from the home. A resident told them a fire had started in the kitchen, the statement said, and there were still dogs inside the home.

The post said the crews went inside and rescued five dogs, while also putting out the fire quickly.

One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and fire damage was primarily contained to the kitchen area, the statement said. No other injuries were reported, and the building was aired out.

One family was provided assistance from the American Red Cross while they are temporarily displaced, officials said.

The statement said investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, but they presume it to be accidental.

