3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Ford County

MELVIN — Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday morning in Ford County. 

According to an Illinois State Police crash alert, Juanita A. Kesterson, 35, of Melvin, Joey A. Loveless, 36, of Melvin, and Stephen A. Bloomstrand, 65, of Loda, were all transported to an area hospital after a 7:45 a.m. crash at Illinois Route 115 and 1200 North Road, east of Melvin. 

Watch now: Federal disaster declaration sought for Ford County flooding

Kesterson and Bloomstrand were named as the drivers, with Loveless in Kesterson's vehicle. Kesterson is alleged to have struck Bloomstrand's vehicle after running a stop sign. 

Both vehicles then overturned off the roadway, the report said. 

Charges are pending an investigation, but Kesterson is alleged to have been using a cellphone at the time of the crash, according to the ISP report. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

