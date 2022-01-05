2nd Chicago man charged for trying to steal catalytic converter in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department said Wednesday that two Chicago men are charged with stealing car parts on New Year's weekend.

John Fermon, BPD's public information officer, said police were dispatched around 1 a.m. Friday to the Traditions Apartments complex on Valley View Circle after suspects were seen looking under cars.

He said officers didn't find anyone at first, but found three suspects after they were called back out around 5 a.m. that morning. Fermon said two fled on foot and one drove away.

The Pantagraph reported Sunday that officers arrived at the scene to find three people who jacked up a car with its catalytic converter partway off. Charging dockets said 22-year-old Jason S. Russell was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The suspect who drove off was identified by Fermon as Jonathan Wiley, 30. The public information officer added as Wiley fled, he hit another vehicle car in the parking lot. The Chicago man was ticketed for leaving the scene of a crash, driving while license suspended and driving with suspended registration, Fermon said.

The two are charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts and resisting a police officer, the police officer said.

Fermon said both suspects have since bonded out and are no longer in custody.

National Insurance Crime Bureau recorded claims for catalytic converter thefts quadrupled in 2020 from the year prior. The report said thieves may get $50-$300 selling them for the rare metals they hold.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.