2 robbed on Constitution Trail in Normal

NORMAL — Officers are investigating after a pair of trail walkers were robbed Friday afternoon in Normal.

Logs posted online by the Normal Police Department said the incident happened at 12:32 p.m. on the Constitution Trail near Lincoln Street.

Sgt. Michael Chiesi said the two victims were walking on the trail when they were approached by an unknown male wearing a ski mask. Chiesi said the suspect asked the victims to give them anything they had.

Chiesi said the suspect didn't display a weapon or indicate he had one. He said one victim handed over some gloves and then the suspect walked away.

No one was hurt, the police sergeant said. He added that officers searched the area but they weren't able to find the suspect.

Chiesi said anyone with additional information on this robbery should call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.