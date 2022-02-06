2 minors airlifted after weather-related crash near Colfax

COLFAX — The McLean County Sheriff's Office said two juveniles were hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon just south of Colfax.

Sgt. Ian McWilliams said a Chevy pickup truck crashed at 2:12 p.m. on 3400 East Road at 1900 North Road. He added the collision was weather related.

He said one minor was flown out to a local hospital. A second minor was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and was then flown to a different hospital.

The Colfax Fire Department said in a Facebook post Saturday that their crews were paged to the crash, in addition to Cooksville Fire, Colfax Police, county sheriff's deputies, and paramedics from LeRoy Fire and Gibson City.

The post said once at the scene, crews found a vehicle with its airbag deployed, heavy front-end damage, and intrusion into the passenger area. Two Carle AirLife medevac helicopters responded, but CFD added they couldn't safely land at the scene.

Colfax Fire said on Facebook that one of the "birds" had to divert to parking lots at the Ridgeview High School and Elementary School. They said the driver of the car was extricated within a few minutes and was flown out, per the report.

"With tournaments going on at the school and parking lots full of vehicles, we thank everyone involved in the effort to clear the lots to make safe landing zones for the incoming helicopters," said the post. "We understand this was difficult, but it was done quickly and flawlessly!"

Condition reports for the two vehicle occupants were not available Sunday.

