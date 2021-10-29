 Skip to main content
2 hurt in Normal crash Friday morning

  • David Proeber

Bloomington area tattoo artists are serious artists with living canvas. READ MORE HERE.

NORMAL — Police in Normal are responding to a major accident that occurred Friday morning on Main Street, Normal Police Department said.

Lt. Adam Kapchinske told The Pantagraph two vehicles collided near Summit Street on Main Street. It happened at 11:49 a.m. Friday.

He said the drivers in each vehicle were taken to a hospital, and it's not certain how severe their injuries are.

Kapchinske said the road will probably be closed for about an hour or two for the crash investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the scene.The police lieutenant advised drivers heading north or south to take Parkside Road, Fell Avenue, School Street or Linden Street. Drivers going east or west should take College Avenue, Gregory Street or Raab Road.

The Bloomington Police Department is also responding to a separate collision at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

