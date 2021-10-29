2 hurt in Normal crash Friday morning

NORMAL — Police in Normal are responding to a major accident that occurred Friday morning on Main Street, Normal Police Department said.

Lt. Adam Kapchinske told The Pantagraph two vehicles collided near Summit Street on Main Street. It happened at 11:49 a.m. Friday.

He said the drivers in each vehicle were taken to a hospital, and it's not certain how severe their injuries are.

Kapchinske said the road will probably be closed for about an hour or two for the crash investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the scene.The police lieutenant advised drivers heading north or south to take Parkside Road, Fell Avenue, School Street or Linden Street. Drivers going east or west should take College Avenue, Gregory Street or Raab Road.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

