2 hit by gunfire on Metro East freeway

Two women were injured by gunfire in an early morning shooting on Interstate-255 near Colinsville Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded to the report of a shooting to I-255 north at Lake Drive at 2:28 a.m., Trooper Jayme Bufford said. It was there they found the injured two females on the shoulder of the highway.

Both were transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Bufford said.

The victims were not identified.

The Interstate was shut down for three hours while police investigated.

It was not immediately known whether the women were familiar with the shooter or what other circumstances may have led to the shooting,

State Police said no further information regarding the incident was available at this time.

