 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 from Normal burglarized in 9 community, police say

  • 0
111321-blm-loc-2burglary

Pictured is a booking photo of Angel Roden, 25, of Normal. She was charged Thursday with burglary and possession of stolen property.

 LeRoy Police

LEROY — The LeRoy Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a Normal man and woman were arrested Thursday on burglary and ammunition charges.

Chief Jason Williamson said burglaries were reported between Oct. 15-28 in Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Colfax, LeRoy, DeLand, Weldon, Roanoke, Benson and Washburn.

Williamson said his department and the Colfax police department, in addition to sheriff's offices in McLean, Piatt, DeWitt and Woodford counties, began collaborating on a investigation and shared their evidence and reports.

Police investigating after armed person spotted on ISU campus

The chief said a search warrant was carried out on Thursday for a car and a home in Normal. He added the Woodford County Sheriff's Office got the warrant, and called in assistance from LeRoy and Colfax Police, and the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

"Stolen property from each jurisdiction was recovered," Williamson said.

The release said 23-year-old Jerimiah M. Morrissey and 25-year-old Angel Roden were both arrested of preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and burglary.

111321-blm-loc-1burglary

Pictured is a booking photo of Jerimiah M. Morrissey, 23, of Normal. He was charged Thursday with burglary and possession of stolen property.

Additional preliminary charges for Morrissey include possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of ammunition without a FOID card for Roden, per the statement.

The two remain booked at the McLean County Jail. Morrissey's bond is set at $50,000, and Roden's is $25,000.

Man kicked in door to Normal apartment, police say

Authorities are continuing to investigate. The release adds more arrests are possible.

Police are advising people to lock their cars, garages and businesses, keep serial numbers for their valuables, and to not leave items unattended in the vehicles.

Additionally, investigators ask anyone with additional information, or bought tools or hunting equipment from the arrested at a yard sale on Shelbourne Drive in Normal to contact Chief Williamson at 309-962-3310 or the Det. Bryan Hanner with the McLean County Sheriff's Office at 309-888-5063.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Barton McNeil's cousin, Chris Ross, speaks about his support of McNeil's petition for exoneration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News