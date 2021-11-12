2 from Normal burglarized in 9 community, police say

LEROY — The LeRoy Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a Normal man and woman were arrested Thursday on burglary and ammunition charges.

Chief Jason Williamson said burglaries were reported between Oct. 15-28 in Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Colfax, LeRoy, DeLand, Weldon, Roanoke, Benson and Washburn.

Williamson said his department and the Colfax police department, in addition to sheriff's offices in McLean, Piatt, DeWitt and Woodford counties, began collaborating on a investigation and shared their evidence and reports.

The chief said a search warrant was carried out on Thursday for a car and a home in Normal. He added the Woodford County Sheriff's Office got the warrant, and called in assistance from LeRoy and Colfax Police, and the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

"Stolen property from each jurisdiction was recovered," Williamson said.

The release said 23-year-old Jerimiah M. Morrissey and 25-year-old Angel Roden were both arrested of preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and burglary.

Additional preliminary charges for Morrissey include possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of ammunition without a FOID card for Roden, per the statement.

The two remain booked at the McLean County Jail. Morrissey's bond is set at $50,000, and Roden's is $25,000.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. The release adds more arrests are possible.

Police are advising people to lock their cars, garages and businesses, keep serial numbers for their valuables, and to not leave items unattended in the vehicles.

Additionally, investigators ask anyone with additional information, or bought tools or hunting equipment from the arrested at a yard sale on Shelbourne Drive in Normal to contact Chief Williamson at 309-962-3310 or the Det. Bryan Hanner with the McLean County Sheriff's Office at 309-888-5063.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

