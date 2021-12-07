17-year-old Bloomington girl reported missing, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police are seeking help locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing.
Bloomington police said Cedmyria M. Watson of Bloomington was reported missing Saturday after she left her home and did not return. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, police said.
She is believed to have traveled to Chicago and may be with another female teen, police said.
Watson is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
Continuing Pantagraph coverage in the Jelani Day case
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River.
Among the attendees is the Rev. Jesse Jackson. This burial comes 10 days after the family held a funeral service at Danville High School to honor the Illinois State University grad student.
Anyone with information on Jelani Day's death is asked to call 815-433-2161.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
State law enforcement officials told The Pantagraph on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day.
Teachers at Danville High School saw great potential in Jelani Day.
During Jelani Day's celebration of life, his four siblings sing a tribute backs by a community choir. READ MORE HERE.
Carmen Bolden Day says to work does not end with laying her son to rest. READ MORE HERE.
“You’re not going to forget his name because I’m not going to let you,” Carmen Bolden Day said on Saturday.
Pantagraph journalists spent last week in Danville speaking to those who knew Day, and they described him as big-hearted, hard-working and on a path to success.
“He will never be forgotten, Dr. Jelani J.J. Day,” mother Carmen Bolden Day said at the event. "They're going to remember Jelani's name forever.”
"Thank you for realizing Jelani was important, not just to us, he was important to everybody," his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said.
BLOOMINGTON — A change.org petition asking for state and federal authorities to investigate the death of Illinois State University graduate st…
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon a person of interest sought by Peru Police has been cleared by investigators and is not a suspect in the case.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who …
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
BLOOMINGTON — A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.
BLOOMINGTON — The search for a missing Illinois State University graduate student has continued into its fourth week.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
BLOOMINGTON — For Carmen Bolden Day, no amount of money is worth keeping if she can’t have her son back.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
BLOOMINGTON — Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing la…
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J…
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson told The Pantagraph he expects as many as 1,000 people to attend a Friday march in Bloomington-Normal for Jelani Day, whose mysterious death has stirred national attention.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with The Pantagraph Thursday morning about the planned march in Bloomington and Normal for Jelani Day, the Illin…
"We want to gain one thing, and that is justice for Jelani Day," said Cameron Barnes, national youth director with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
In response to a letter sent this month by state Rep. Kambium Buckner, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka said that investigators with the multi-jurisdictional unit gave all files in the case of Jelani Day's death to the FBI.
ISU student Emily Escobedo talks asks for a more thorough investigation into the death of graduate student Jelani Day
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, addresses supporters who showed up Friday to a march led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson for her son. Activ…
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds marched from Bloomington to Normal on Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State student whose death remains a mystery.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson took part in a march Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student whose remains were found in the Illin…
Marchers move through Bloomington calling for an investigation into the death of Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather