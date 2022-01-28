 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old Bloomington boy missing, police report

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Bloomington boy who is reported missing.

Bloomington police said Logan P. Smith, 15, was reported missing Friday at 2:20 p.m.

He was last seen Friday morning at Normal West High School, but police said he did not ride the bus home after the school’s early dismissal.

Smith is described by police as a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches, 185 pounds with hazel eyes and shaggy brown medium-length hair.

Logan P. Smith

Logan P. Smith, 15, of Bloomington, was reported missing at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 28. He was last seen Friday morning at Normal West High School. Police said he did not ride the school bus home after early dismissal Friday. He is described by police as a white male, about 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with hazel eyes and shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Walls jacket with khaki jogger pants and white Nike tennis shoes. Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

He was last seen wearing a brown Walls jacket with khaki jogger pants and white Nike tennis shoes.

Due to a “possible crisis situation,” Smith is considered missing under the Bloomington Police Department’s “high-risk juvenile/runaway assessment.”

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

