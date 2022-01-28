15-year-old Bloomington boy missing, police report

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Bloomington boy who is reported
missing.
Bloomington police said Logan P. Smith, 15, was reported missing Friday at 2:20 p.m.
He was last seen Friday morning at Normal West High School, but police said he did not ride the bus home after the school’s early dismissal.
Smith is described by police as a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches, 185 pounds with hazel eyes and shaggy brown medium-length hair.
BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
He was last seen wearing a brown Walls jacket with khaki jogger pants and white Nike tennis shoes.
Due to a “possible crisis situation,” Smith is considered missing under the Bloomington Police Department’s “high-risk juvenile/runaway assessment.”
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.
