14-year-old arrested for Bloomington shooting, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A 14-year-old boy is in custody on firearm charges from a shooting last week that left a boy injured.

Bloomington police said he was arrested Monday at his house, where they also found a stolen and defaced firearm.

Officers responded about 7:22 p.m. Dec. 27 to the 700 block of East Wood Street for a report of a shooting. Police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the torso.

The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center and is considered to be “in serious but stable condition,” police said.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and defacing identification marks of a firearm.

Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement that Monday’s arrest was the fifth recovery of an illegally possessed firearm in the city in 2022.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 and kraisbeck@cityblm.org or Bloomington police Det. Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 and camas@cityblm.org.

Dec. 27’s shooting became Bloomington’s 31st confirmed shots fired report in 2021.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

