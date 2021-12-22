12-year-old girl reported missing from Normal found safe

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department said a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday evening was found safe.

NPD said in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post that Mariah Walter was located. Officers reported she had run away around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday from her home in Normal.

NPD added in a press release that anyone who is considering running away, or knows someone who is thinking about it, should call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to talk to a crisis counselor.

The Bloomington Police Department is also searching for 16-year-old Bryan Bell. He ran away Tuesday while in the Twin cities area, but BPD believes he may be in another part of Illinois or a nearby state.

This story has been updated.

