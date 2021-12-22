12-year-old girl from Normal reported missing

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a child reported missing Tuesday.

A press release from NPD said Mariah Walter, 12, was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of her home in Normal. The report said she was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt and black Adidas pants.

Walter is described in the release as a being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, having brown hair and eyes and a weight of 110 pounds. She also has a scar on her right elbow and a mole under her right eye.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to called NPD at 309-454-9535 and asked for Det. Badalamenti.

Additionally, NPD said anyone who is considering running away, or knows someone who is thinking about it, should call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to talk to a crisis counselor.

The Bloomington Police Department is also searching for 16-year-old Bryan Bell. He ran away Tuesday while in the Twin cities area, but BPD believes he may be in another part of Illinois or a nearby state.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

