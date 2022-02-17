Updated: 100 vehicles involved Interstate 39 crash near El Paso: police

This is a developing story that will be updated.
EL PASO — Troopers are responding to a massive crash scene on southbound Interstate 39 near El Paso in whiteout conditions.
⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY ⚠️— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) February 17, 2022
District 8 Troopers are on scene of a muti-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 14 (El Paso).
I-39 southbound is currently shut down at this time 3:24 p.m.
We highly encourage you to avoid any travel at this time due tohazardous road conditions. pic.twitter.com/opvjYTpG86
The Illinois State Police District 8 in a statement said around 100 vehicles were involved in a large collision around 3:24 p.m. Thursday, about one mile north of El Paso.
The scene extends several hundred yards long, and involves an ISP squad car. The trooper was not hurt, per the report.
The Illinois Department of Transportation closed southbound I-39 at El Paso.
Interstate 74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers, police said.
“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Interstates are impassible and multiple reports of pileup accidents. I-39 is closed at El Paso. I-74 is closed near Leroy. I-55 has a major crash near Towanda.— Normal Fire Department (@NormalFire) February 17, 2022
🛑 Stay home. Please don’t attempt travel.
