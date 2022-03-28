1 killed, 1 injured in Tazewell County crash

A 38-year-old woman was killed and 37-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural East Peoria, authorities said.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 1500 block of East Muller Road, about a mile east of Springfield Road. The vehicle had rolled over several times and was in the yard of a private residence, the sheriff's office said.

Arriving deputies found a severely damaged 2015 Chevy Malibu. The woman, of Mackinaw, had been ejected from the vehicle and was found on the ground nearby with severe injuries. She was later identified as the driver.

The male passenger was able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire, the sheriff's office said.

Both occupants were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was still being treated for his injuries, the extent of which was not known, as of Monday afternoon.

The Tazewell County sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating the crash.

The East Peoria Fire Department and East Peoria Police Department both responded and assisted at the scene.

