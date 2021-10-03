1 in custody after report of armed subject in Normal

NORMAL — Officers from several police agencies responded late Sunday afternoon after an armed subject was reported to authorities.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department said officers were on scene with an armed subject in the 1200 block of Brentwood Court, and asked people to stay clear of the area.

NPD Chief Rick Bleichner told The Pantagraph that his staff responded at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found a person in the back of a residence who displayed a firearm.

Then, Bleichner said, officers established a perimeter around the scene for safety, and tried to make contact with that subject.

The chief said they were assisted by Illinois State University Police, the McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police, adding they also called out members of their Crisis Negotiation Unit.

"Before 5:30 p.m. this evening, we took a male individual into protective custody," Bleichner said, adding that person was taken to an area hospital.

No one was injured and no shots were fired during the incident, according to the police chief.

Several area residents told The Pantagraph they weren't able to return to their homes before the scene was secured, as several squad cars had blocked off nearby intersections.

The chief acknowledged they had a large police presence in the area.

"It was a pretty fluid situation," Bleichner said, "but it ended very positively."

