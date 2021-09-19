1 hurt in shooting at Normal apartment complex

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — One person was hurt around 12 a.m. Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Normal, police said.

A press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called just after midnight to the first block of Traders Circle, which is one block north of West Raab Road at Sugar Creek Boulevard.

Callers had reported to dispatchers that several gunshots were fired in the area, the release said.

Normal Police said when they got to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot several times.

The release said Normal Fire Rescue took the victim to Carle BroMenn Medical Center for treatment.

Illinois State University Police said in a statement the victim is a not a student.

NPD is heading the investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 Kderosa@normal.org, or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614, Jcleveland@normal.org.

No further information was available at press time.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

