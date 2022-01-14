1 hurt in crash with school bus in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A sedan is headed to the junkyard after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus in west Normal.

1 dead in Normal school bus crash

Normal police Officer Brad Park said a collision at Raab and Parkside roads was called in to dispatchers at 8:09 a.m. Friday.

He said two adults who were on the bus — the driver and a bus monitor — were taken to the hospital. The officer said one had minor injuries and the other went for precautionary reasons.

Park said one student was on the bus at the time, but was not hurt. He added a Ford sedan that hit the bus was totaled, and its driver was unharmed.

It wasn't known which vehicle was at fault for the crash, or if weather was a factor. NPD is continuing to investigate.

1 hurt after car hits school bus near Shirley

Park advised drivers to keep an eye on road conditions and allow themselves more time to travel.

Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

