1 hurt in crash with school bus in Normal

NORMAL — A sedan is headed to the junkyard after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus in west Normal.
Normal police Officer Brad Park said a collision at Raab and Parkside roads was called in to dispatchers at 8:09 a.m. Friday.
He said two adults who were on the bus — the driver and a bus monitor — were taken to the hospital. The officer said one had minor injuries and the other went for precautionary reasons.
Park said one student was on the bus at the time, but was not hurt. He added a Ford sedan that hit the bus was totaled, and its driver was unharmed.
It wasn't known which vehicle was at fault for the crash, or if weather was a factor. NPD is continuing to investigate.
Park advised drivers to keep an eye on road conditions and allow themselves more time to travel.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
Iron Coyote owners Erin and Derrick Williams
Tracy Patkunas, Suzi Nafziger, Sam Hazleton
Kaitlin Muckey signs off on a Bingo sheet.
Brian Thede, Kaitlin Muckey
Casey Peterson, Brendan O’Neill, Alex Rasmussen
Kayleigh Laesch, Steph Mazanowski , Shannon Laesch
Frank and Angie Hoffman
Craig McCormick, Nate Warren
Chuck Erickson, Krishna Balakrishnan, Julie Dobski, Michael Williams
Erin and Michael Williams
Annie and Scott Swanson, Jolene Aldus
Chad Clark, Kaitlin Muckey, Bill Croff
Julie Dobski, Kevin Birlingmair
Kevin Birlingmair, Bill Croff, Steve Dobski
Kim Baker, Amanda Jones
Brittany Patterson, Heather Witt, Jen Johnson, Jackie Wellwood
Erin Williams, Kirsten Evans
Bloomington-Normal Young Professionals: Whitney Chesher, Grace Nichols, Craig McCormick, Angela Kelley, Kirsten Evans, Mike Shearburn
Chris Clemens, Annie Swanson
Julie and Steve Kubsch
Karen Hanson, Gerald Prall
Alex Rasmussen, Brian Towne, Gerald Prall Katy Bateman
Bob and Steve Dobski, Bill Croff, Charlie Moore, Julie Dobski
Julie Kubsch, Julie Payne
Julie Kubsch and Julie Payne being photobombed by Erin Williams and Charlie Moore
McLean County Chamber of Commerce president Charlie Moore
Angie Prang, Weezy, Julie Dobski
Karen DeAngelis, Angie Prang, Bob and Julie Dobski
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison