1 hurt in crash with school bus in Normal

NORMAL — A sedan is headed to the junkyard after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus in west Normal.

Normal police Officer Brad Park said a collision at Raab and Parkside roads was called in to dispatchers at 8:09 a.m. Friday.

He said two adults who were on the bus — the driver and a bus monitor — were taken to the hospital. The officer said one had minor injuries and the other went for precautionary reasons.

Park said one student was on the bus at the time, but was not hurt. He added a Ford sedan that hit the bus was totaled, and its driver was unharmed.

It wasn't known which vehicle was at fault for the crash, or if weather was a factor. NPD is continuing to investigate.

Park advised drivers to keep an eye on road conditions and allow themselves more time to travel.

