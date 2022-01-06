1 hurt in Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters knocked out two structure fires since Wednesday that left one injured.

Crews were called at 4:24 a.m. Thursday to an apartment fire the 900 block of West Market Street, said fire department spokesman Eric Davison in a statement.

They found flames showing from the rear west windows from the house, he said, and first quickly knocked the fire down from the outside. Firefighters then went inside to continue their attack.

Davison said although they were confronted with heavy fire at arrival, crews carried out a quick deploy tactic to stop the blaze and prevent it from worsening.

There was fire and smoke damage on the second-floor unit, he said, and only water damage on the first floor apartment.

One resident was taken to the hospital after being hurt in the incident, Davison said. He added one adult and three children were temporarily displaced by the fire and are getting help from the American Red Cross.

City crews also put out a fire Wednesday morning found inside the walls of an apartment in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Davison said the call went out at 9:50 a.m., and firefighters went inside and cut out an inspection hole. After locating the fire, he said, crews quickly opened up the surrounding area and put it out.

He said there was little damage to the apartment and no one was hurt. The resident was also temporarily displaced by the incident and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

It's not known what caused either of the fires. Davison said both incidents are still under investigation.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

