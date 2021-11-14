 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

1 hurt after shots fired on Veterans Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington said one person was transported to a local hospital after gunshots were reported Saturday night on Veterans Parkway.

Read the documents: LaSalle County emails give insight into Jelani Day investigation

Sgt. Robert Raycraft told The Pantagraph officers responded to the shots fired report at 10 p.m. at Veterans Parkway and Hamilton Road.

Man charged with assault at Steak ‘n Shake threw candy at Reggie Redbird, police say

Information on what preceded the gunfire or how the injury occurred was not available Sunday.

Peoria Heights man spit on McLean County jail officer, authorities say

Raycraft said there's no danger to the public, and no arrests have been made.

According to the F.B.I, the United States experienced its largest one-year increase on record in murders in 2020.

No suspect information was available, according to the police sergeant.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why plug power shares are rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News