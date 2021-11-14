1 hurt after shots fired on Veterans Parkway

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington said one person was transported to a local hospital after gunshots were reported Saturday night on Veterans Parkway.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft told The Pantagraph officers responded to the shots fired report at 10 p.m. at Veterans Parkway and Hamilton Road.

Information on what preceded the gunfire or how the injury occurred was not available Sunday.

Raycraft said there's no danger to the public, and no arrests have been made.

No suspect information was available, according to the police sergeant.

