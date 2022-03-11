1 hurt after shooting in southwest Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire in a parking lot on Goose Creek Drive in southwest Bloomington.

When they got to the scene, police found out there had been a shooting in the parking lot. The statement said an adult male had been hurt and was taken to a local hospital.

While investigating, BPD said their officers and a McLean County K9 unit searched the area for a suspect. BPD's Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division responded as well, and are continuing to investigate.

The press release said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information should call Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or email him at PJones@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Crime & Intelligence Unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. That office is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voicemails should be left if no one picks up.

