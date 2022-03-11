 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

1 hurt after shooting in southwest Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire in a parking lot on Goose Creek Drive in southwest Bloomington.

When they got to the scene, police found out there had been a shooting in the parking lot. The statement said an adult male had been hurt and was taken to a local hospital.

While investigating, BPD said their officers and a McLean County K9 unit searched the area for a suspect. BPD's Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division responded as well, and are continuing to investigate.

Road work begins Monday on North Morris Avenue

The press release said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information should call Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or email him at PJones@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Crime & Intelligence Unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. That office is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voicemails should be left if no one picks up. 

Area

The area of Alexander Road and Morris Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Six Points Road is shown on this map. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘What are you doing here?’: Ukrainians recount Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News