1 hurt after car hits school bus near Shirley

SHIRLEY — A school bus was knocked over in a crash Friday morning in Shirley, the McLean County Sheriff's Department said.

First responders were called at 7:30 a.m. to 1155 East Road and 850 North Road to a reported crash involving a school bus, the department said in a statement. That's just east of the Interstate 55 exit to Shirley.

Deputies said the bus had five children aboard while going east on 850 North Road. A car going north on 1155 East Road ran a stop sign and hit the bus, police said.

The school bus overturned and came to rest in the south ditch, the report said.

People driving nearby reported the collision to authorities and started checking people for injuries, the release said. The driver of the bus had a minor injury and was taken by ambulance to a medical center for treatment, deputies say.

Police said all five children were evaluated at the scene and found to be unhurt. Parents and school administrators were notified.

