1 hospitalized after head-on crash with semi on I-74

BLOOMINGTON TOWNSHIP — Illinois State Police said one person was hurt early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way down Interstate 74 and crashing into a semi-truck.
A crash report provided to The Pantagraph by Trooper Josh Korando said officers responded to the collision at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on I-74 near U.S Route 51. That's just south of Bloomington.
A vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-74, the report said, and hit the semi-truck head-on.
The trooper's report said the wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was not hurt.
ISP said the westbound lanes of I-74 were closed until 6:40 a.m. Sunday for the crash investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
All the fun from the Illinois State University 100th Homecoming Parade
Flag twirlers
Dancers
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy in a Rivian vehicle
Former ISU President and first lady Marlene and Larry Dietz
Former ISU President and first lady Al and LInda Bowman
ISU Trustee Dr. Kathy Bohn driven by Dr. Tom Nielsen
ISU Trustee Bob Dobski
ISU Princess and Prince
Normal Mayor Chris Koos with Normal councilman Kevin McCarthy
ISU Alumni Board of Directors
Black Colleagues Association
Paul Hursey
Women's Track and Field
Little Jewels car
Gamma Phi Circus
Gamma Phi Circus member
Gamma Phi Circus
Clown
Gamma Phi Circus
State Rep. Dan Brady
University High School Marching Band
Bronze Giraffe
Tin Lizzie Patrol
Solar vehicle
H.E.A.L. Foundation
Construction Management
McLean County Republicans
Special Olympics
Poise Dance Team
Dept. of Languages, Literature and Cultures
Carla Barnes
Twin Cities Ballet
Darren Bailey for Governor
McLean County Fair King and Queen
Next Step Dance Studio
Mennonite College of Nursing
Mennonite College of Nursing
All About Dance
Thomas Metcalf School
ISU Hockey Team
Noir Dance Troupe
Unlimited Dance Team
