1 hospitalized after head-on crash with semi on I-74

BLOOMINGTON TOWNSHIP — Illinois State Police said one person was hurt early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way down Interstate 74 and crashing into a semi-truck.

A crash report provided to The Pantagraph by Trooper Josh Korando said officers responded to the collision at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on I-74 near U.S Route 51. That's just south of Bloomington.

A vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-74, the report said, and hit the semi-truck head-on.

The trooper's report said the wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was not hurt.

Illinois police dog comforts grieving after loss of handler

ISP said the westbound lanes of I-74 were closed until 6:40 a.m. Sunday for the crash investigation.

Man dead in Logan County crash involving semi-truck, farm tractor

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Normal announces ISU homecoming road closures

Normal announces ISU homecoming road closures

The Town of Normal will be closing streets on Saturday for Illinois State University's homecoming festivities. That includes closures on College Avenue, University Street, North Street, School Road and Uptown Circle.

Watch now: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade

