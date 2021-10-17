1 hospitalized after head-on crash with semi on I-74

BLOOMINGTON TOWNSHIP — Illinois State Police said one person was hurt early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way down Interstate 74 and crashing into a semi-truck.

A crash report provided to The Pantagraph by Trooper Josh Korando said officers responded to the collision at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on I-74 near U.S Route 51. That's just south of Bloomington.

A vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-74, the report said, and hit the semi-truck head-on.

The trooper's report said the wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was not hurt.

ISP said the westbound lanes of I-74 were closed until 6:40 a.m. Sunday for the crash investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.