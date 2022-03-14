1 dead in two-vehicle crash near Chenoa

CHENOA — At least one person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural McLean County.

Just before 8 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of U.S. Route 24 and 2480 East, also known as County Highway 23 between Gridley and Chenoa.

State police said one fatality has been confirmed from the crash that involved a semi truck. The area was closed to traffic Monday morning but reopened about 12:20 p.m.

Further information about injuries and the nature of the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

