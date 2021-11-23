1 dead in I-55 crash

TOWANDA — The Illinois State Police on Tuesday said the man killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 55 was a 64-year-old resident of Berkeley.

He was in a 2017 Silver Toyota driving southbound when he hit a parked tow truck on the shoulder near milepost 173, police said. The vehicle swerved onto the shoulder, but it's not clear why, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old Berkeley resident who was in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The tow truck was empty.

The crash happened at about 4:33 p.m.

Southbound traffic was shut down for about five hours while traffic was rerouted through Lexington on U.S. Route 66.

