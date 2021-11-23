1 dead in I-55 crash Monday

 Skip to main content
TOWANDA – A 64-year-old Berkeley man was pronounced dead Monday at the scene of a car crash on Interstate 55.

He and a 25-year-old Berkeley man were traveling southbound on I-55 near milepost 173 in Towanda about 4:33 p.m.

The 65-year-old man, “for unknown reasons,” veered onto the right shoulder of the highway and struck a parked tow truck, police said.

The 25-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The tow truck was unoccupied and parked on the highway shoulder for an unrelated incident, police said.

The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin.

I-55 southbound traffic was shut down for about five hours while traffic was rerouted through Lexington on U.S. Route 66.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

