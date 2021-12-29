1 dead in crash on I-55 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police said one person died in a Tuesday night crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 55.

An ISP press release said it happened around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at I-55 exit to Shirley, or 850 North Road.

Troopers said in the release that two vehicles crashed, and one person was left with fatal injuries.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down around 10 p.m., the release said. I-55 reopened by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday morning.

