1 dead, 1 hurt after Saturday crash in Normal

NORMAL — Normal police said a Saturday afternoon crash has claimed the life of one town resident and injured another.

A Sunday press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 12:45 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle collision at Towanda Avenue and Shelbourne Drive.

NPD said a 63-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both of Normal, were each driving separate vehicles involved in the crash. The two were taken by the Normal Fire Department to area hospitals for additional treatment.

Officers said the woman was treated and has been released. The other driver died late Saturday night, the police statement said.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin. The other driver's name was not disclosed in the release.

NPD, the McLean County Coroner's Office and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

