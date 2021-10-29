1 cited after crash on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — No serious injuries were reported in a traffic crash late Friday morning on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

Officer John Fermon with the Bloomington Police Department said two vehicles were involved in a collision at 11:53 a.m. at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue.

Traffic was re-routed as officers investigated the crash, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The roadway was reopened at 12:45 p.m.

Fermon said minor injuries were reported in the crash, but they did not require hospital treatment. 

Prosecutors say Bloomington man delivered drugs

He said a citation was issued for disobeying a traffic control device. He said it appeared that a vehicle drove through a red light on Veterans Parkway, striking a vehicle in the intersection with the right-of-way.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

