1 cited after crash on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — No serious injuries were reported in a traffic crash late Friday morning on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.
Officer John Fermon with the Bloomington Police Department said two vehicles were involved in a collision at 11:53 a.m. at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue.
Traffic was re-routed as officers investigated the crash, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The roadway was reopened at 12:45 p.m.
Fermon said minor injuries were reported in the crash, but they did not require hospital treatment.
He said a citation was issued for disobeying a traffic control device. He said it appeared that a vehicle drove through a red light on Veterans Parkway, striking a vehicle in the intersection with the right-of-way.
Photos: Bloomington tattoo artists work to create unique artistry
102421-blm-loc-3tattoos
Andre Willis practices the art of tattoo at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-2tattoos
Shelby James works at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. "I got in trouble in school a lot because I was drawing and doodling instead of my assignments," she said.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-4tattoos
Chad Ramsay, owner of the Illinois Tattoo Co., 102 W. Market St. in downtown Bloomington, sports a variety of organic tattoos, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-8tattoos
Jasmine Ellis displays unique piercings as she practices her art at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-9tattoos
Tattoo artist Melanie Moldovan is just beginning to pursue her own tattoos on her arm at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-11tattoos
Josh Meyers is a tattoo artist at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
