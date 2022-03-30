1 arrested in Tuesday night shooting in Bloomington

Bloomington Fire Department paramedics took the man to the hospital. The press release said he is expected to survive.
Shortly after the shooting, police said they pulled over a vehicle they believed the suspect was in. The press statement said Charles L. Bell, 33, of Bloomington, was then taken into custody. He was booked at the McLean County jail.
Investigators said in the release that a dispute between Bell and the victim preceded the shooting. A search warrant was then approved for the suspect's home, BPD stated, and two guns were confiscated.
Bell is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting a police officer.
A bond amount was not available Wednesday morning. No further information was immediately available.
BPD is contining to investigate the shooting. Anyone with additional details is asked to call Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or email pdiaz@cityblm.org, or call Det. Paul Swanlund at 309-434-2373 or email pswanlund@cityblm.org.
Photos: Vietnam veterans recognized at American Legion event in Bloomington
033022-blm-loc-2vietnam
033022-blm-loc-4vietnam
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED
033022-blm-loc-3vietnam
033022-blm-loc-5vietnam
033022-blm-loc-6vietnam
033022-blm-loc-7vietnam
033022-blm-loc-8vietnam
033022-blm-loc-9vietnam
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison