1 arrested in Tuesday night shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A city man is charged after shooting a person Tuesday evening just two blocks from downtown Bloomington.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday for a trespassing report in the 300 block of East Locust Street.

While responding to the scene, BPD said their officers were informed gunfire had erupted and a man was shot. Once at the scene, police found the 28-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bloomington Fire Department paramedics took the man to the hospital. The press release said he is expected to survive.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they pulled over a vehicle they believed the suspect was in. The press statement said Charles L. Bell, 33, of Bloomington, was then taken into custody. He was booked at the McLean County jail.

Investigators said in the release that a dispute between Bell and the victim preceded the shooting. A search warrant was then approved for the suspect's home, BPD stated, and two guns were confiscated.

Bell is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting a police officer.

A bond amount was not available Wednesday morning. No further information was immediately available.

BPD is contining to investigate the shooting. Anyone with additional details is asked to call Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or email pdiaz@cityblm.org, or call Det. Paul Swanlund at 309-434-2373 or email pswanlund@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.