BLOOMINGTON — The Protecting Places of Worship Forum will held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., Bloomington.

The event is in partnership with law enforcement agencies from McLean County, Bloomington, Normal and the Department of Justice on a United Against Hate initiative.

Speakers include the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, FEMA, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Illinois EMA, the McLean County State's Attorney, law enforcement and area interfaith leaders.

The event will provide an overview of hate crimes and laws, tools and resources from federal and local law enforcement, active shooter training, and best prevention and response practices.

For more information, contact USAILC.LECCPrograms@usdog.gov or 217-492-4479.

