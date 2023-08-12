EL PASO — The Project XV Museum will host its third annual block party from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The voting rights museum plans to open next spring. It is being built in the location of David Strother's historic barbershop. He was the first African American to vote in Illinois.
The block party will take place at The Legacy Building, 1 W. Front St., El Paso, which is a historic opera house from the 1800s.
The event will feature food trucks, EPG Show Choir performance, a live band, a beer garden, ice cream and tours of the museum's progress.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
