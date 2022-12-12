Project Oz seeks expansion to meet growing need

BLOOMINGTON — Everything about Project Oz is growing, its executive director says — except for the space.

"Every year we grow," said Lisa Thompson, who leads the Bloomington nonprofit that provides counseling, shelter and other services to youth in McLean and Livingston counties. "The needs are growing for our young people. Our young people population is growing. The number of people we're seeing is growing.

"Everything we see is growing but our building."

To meet the demand for services, the organization's leadership hopes to add a 2,500-square-foot space on the east side of its facility, 1105 W. Front St., Bloomington. The organization has already raised over half of the estimated $1 million cost, she said.

Project plans have already been provided by the Farnsworth Group, and PJ Hoerr has agreed to build the structure. But funding remains the biggest hurdle.

"We need another $450,000 to launch the project," Thompson said. "And we could use a corporate or a big donor."

The organization has been in the community for nearly 50 years and has been helping the needy with food, clothes, shelter, counseling and a safe space ever since the doors opened.

However, as their footprint in the community continues to grow, Thompson said the team at Project Oz recognized they're running out of room, literally.

Their current multi-purpose room hosts "life skills classes for homeless youth, family counseling lessons … staff training such as CPR and Crisis Intervention," parent education classes as well as an office space for two people, Thompson said. All of that takes place in a space that is slightly under 500 square feet.

When they hire two more people at the beginning of the year, she said, there will be two more desks in the room.

The proposed expansion, five times the size of the current multi-purpose room, would feature counselors' offices, two washers and dryers, a "nutrition nook" and an area for basic hygiene, Thompson said. She envisions it as "a dignified, private space where our young people can be safe, do laundry, clean up and see a counselor."

In touch with youth

In an open letter supporting the expansion, Bloomington High School Principal Tim Moore said Project Oz's counselors are a valuable asset.

"Their Youth Empowered Schools (YES) program helps students overcome barriers to school engagement, teach conflict resolution skills, strengthen positive community connections and reduce educational inequities," he wrote.

He noted that the proposed expansion would offer additional space for the YES program staff to host meetings with students and families, allowing them to "resolve conflicts in a safe, comfortable environment."

Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent for District 87 school district, said their partnership with Project Oz is paramount to youth success.

"Schools are only open a certain amount of time," Wolf said. "Teenagers are still around at 8 o'clock at night. They sometimes need a place to go. Maybe, sometimes, a situation can be resolved before they come back to school the next day."

She noted that the organization has a stable staff, with longtime employees who knew the parents of the children they now work to help.

Wolf said this is important for a nonprofit like Project Oz. "When people are looking at our community and a nonprofit to support that what I always tell them, 'Look at the sustainability of the staff.'"

Thompson said the community knows this. "The associations families have with us is, 'They're Project Oz. They help people.'"

She said the nonprofit helped facilitate 660 conflict resolutions involving students and young people last year.

"After the school bell rings," she said, "these kids still need service, connection on holidays, on breaks, in the summer."

East-west connections

Thompson said the proposed expansion will also strengthen Project Oz's relationship with YWCA McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington.

Liz German, CEO and president of YWCA McLean County, also wrote a letter in support of the expansion.

"Due to the frequent intersections between youth homelessness, sexual assault and trafficking, our agencies often work together to help clients access the full range of services available in the community," German wrote.

Crucially, those services are currently only available in-house on Bloomington's east side.

Thompson said the new expansion would allow space for Project Oz to host a sexual assault counselor from the YWCA on certain days for clients who may not have a means to travel across the community.

German wrote that clients will be able "to meet with a counselor at a convenient location … in a comfortable, familiar environment, increasing the likelihood that they will receive the support they need to heal."

Thompson said, "For our young people, to have that service on site is amazing."

Westside roots

"We want to stay here," Thompson said of the organization's home on the communities west side.

Internal talks of moving to a new location were quickly dismissed, she said, based on Project Oz's standards of service and security.

"There's really no place to move that keeps us on the west side, on a bus line, that doesn't require extensive renovation and meets the safety standards that we set out to ensure," Thompson said.

Because Project Oz so often works with vulnerable clients, often minors, Thompson said the organization must adhere to standards of child welfare licensing.

No available buildings would meet their standards or fall within the budget for renovation to meet them, Thompson said.

"We want to stay on the west side. And we think that this is an achievable project," she said, "but we definitely need a push to break ground from a solid, generous funder or donor."

Funding challenges

Thompson said that, because Project Oz is a human services-related organization, funding is marked only for services provided, not infrastructure.

"100% of our grants don't provide for capital expenditure," she said, "meaning we can still provide for the service, but we can't use any of the dollars for the actual building."

Because of this, funding for the project so far comes from a small number of entities.

The John M. Scott Grants Program donated $100,000 to kick off the fundraising, and internal funding, as well as some small projects, has put the current total at $540,000, Thompson said.

Project Oz will apply for some grants that are available for infrastructure improvements, but Thompson doubts these would get the project to a "break ground" point. "Capital and infrastructure (funding) is really difficult for human services to get," she said.

Funding is needed by April. "We are shovel-ready," she said, adding: "I will shovel. I will do whatever."

However, Thompson is aware that the project is a big one. And, while the goal is achievable, she said they have no plans of halting or reducing services.

"If we don't (reach our goal), it's business as usual," she said. "Hang tight, and we'll figure it out."

TO HELP Visit projectoz.org/fundraiser to learn more and donate toward the effort.

