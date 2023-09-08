NORMAL — The American Red Cross will host its 28th annual Evening of Stars, featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as the keynote speaker, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Smith is a three-time champion with the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL's all-time career rushing leader.
The event will be held in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University, and will feature dinner, Smith, and recognition of Central Illinois heroes as well as friends of the Red Cross mission.
General admission is $200, or the red carpet experience is $750 for a pair of tickets to the VIP reception, where guests can meet and have their photo taken with Smith, in addition to the dinner and program.
