Pritzker visits downtown Bloomington as part of early voting rally

BLOOMINGTON — Early voting for the November election kicked off Thursday across most of the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker marked the occasion with a visit to downtown Bloomington.

Pritzker, a Chicago Democrat, faces Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in one of the highest-profile races of the Nov. 8 election. Other races on the ballot include the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer; two Illinois Supreme Court justices; the seat of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who faces Republican challenger Kathy Salvi; all 17 of Illinois' representatives in Congress; every state senator and representative in the General Assembly; and a number of county and judicial offices.

Voters also will be asked to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights as "fundamental." It would also bar state and local governments from enacting "right-to-work" laws. Opponents have criticized the amendment's broad language and suggested that the measure would empower public worker unions greater power to demand more, driving up the cost of government.

Speaking in Bloomington, Pritzker was joined by McLean County Democrats, Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and McLean County Board member Sharon Chung, who is running in the 91st House District.

Koehler faces Republican challenger Desi Anderson of Carlock. Chung faces GOP candidate Scott Preston for the open seat.

"Today is the first day of early voting," Pritzker said. "That means today is the first chance that people get all across the state to go in and elect Democrats (and) to make sure that people who have your back are standing up for you."

The governor also touted the "exciting transformation" that the region has undergone, declaring "McLean County is a Democratic county." In the most recent presidential election, voters here supported Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Republican Donald Trump, 50% to 47%.

Chung said liberal gains over the last six years have been a community effort.

"I think, as Democrats, we're really great at voting early," Chung said. "We are confident in our candidates, we know that our candidates are going to be the ones that are going to represent us, be the ones that fight for working and middle class families and we are confident in our choices."

Pritzker also encouraged attendees to vote for the collective bargaining amendment, which is being called the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” by supporters and “Amendment 1” by opponents.

"Our job as Democrats is to stand up for working people all across the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "It's what we do."

Early voting

Early voting is offered in the main lobby of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., for voters that live outside of Bloomington. The government center is open for early voting between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4.

Voters that live in Bloomington can cast their ballots at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both Bloomington and McLean County voters can take part in early voting at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., at the former MC Sporting Goods location.

Hours for this location are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 28, as well as:

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 29;

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30;

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31;

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Nov. 1 and 4;

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5;

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Early voting for the midterm elections also kicked off Thursday in Michigan. It was underway in some form in six other states: South Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Virginia, New Jersey and Vermont.