BLOOMINGTON — The Bistro's fifth annual Pridefest will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bloomington to celebrate 30 years of pride.

The family-friendly event will feature food, music, performances and several vendors around the museum square.

Staff from the McLean County Museum of History will have a booth on Jefferson Street to collect for their LGBTQIA+ collection. There will also be activities for all ages to express their pride.

Shuga Beatz will perform at 4 p.m., Pride Idol will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and an outdoor drag show will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

The museum will be lit up with rainbow colors throughout the weekend in honor of the event.

Outdoor events are free and open to all ages.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information, email bistrobloomington@gmail.com.

Photos: 2nd Annual Pridefest Christy Downey, Josh Rhodes, Cory Washington, Sharon ShareAlike, Dominque Lashley Steve Kubsch, Pascal Fiola, Julie Kubsch Margot Ehrlich, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Shayna Watchinski Deric Kimler, Artemisia Van Ho Alan Chase, Gaylen Bourland Gary Gletty, Ryan Mishler, Mark Jensen Michael O’Connor, Laura Dobski O’Connor Sharon ShareAlike Angie Hood, Bella Serna, Karen Hernandez Stacy Lee, Marcia Massomschwartz, Andrea Maxson Church of Hope Melissa Killian, Sadie and Sloane Eggenberger Kate Hunt, Melissa Peterson Tom Smith, Jan Lancaster, Thom Rakestraw, Maddie Smith Miley Brown, Dede Bridges Amanda Jones, Jonell Kehias, Victoria Weinberg Steph and Jess Wagner Heather Arnold RJ McCracken Lady Deviant Asher and Elanor Shurtleff J Alan Balmer of Mongolian Death Wyrm