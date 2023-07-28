BLOOMINGTON — The Bistro's fifth annual Pridefest will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bloomington to celebrate 30 years of pride.
The family-friendly event will feature food, music, performances and several vendors around the museum square.
Staff from the McLean County Museum of History will have a booth on Jefferson Street to collect for their LGBTQIA+ collection. There will also be activities for all ages to express their pride.
Shuga Beatz will perform at 4 p.m., Pride Idol will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and an outdoor drag show will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.
The museum will be lit up with rainbow colors throughout the weekend in honor of the event.
Outdoor events are free and open to all ages.
Volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information, email bistrobloomington@gmail.com.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
